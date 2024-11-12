Small businesses can capitalize on Small Business Saturday with some planning

NEW YORK (AP) — Small Business Saturday — the Saturday after Thanksgiving — is coming up. But it doesn’t always translate to big sales for small businesses. There are some things small business owners should keep in mind when marketing themselves for the big holiday shopping weekend. American Express introduced a marketing promotion called “Small Business Saturday” 15 years ago. It has been co-sponsored by the Small Business Administration since 2011. The idea was to promote smaller shops over the big box chains like Walmart and Best Buy that typically get the lion’s share of business on Black Friday, the Friday after Thanksgiving.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.