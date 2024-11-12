World’s largest active volcano Mauna Loa showed telltale warning signs before erupting in 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists can’t know precisely when a volcano is about to erupt, but they can sometimes pick up telltale warning signs. That’s what happened two years ago with the world’s largest active volcano in Hawaii. About two months before Mauna Loa spewed lava, geologists detected small earthquakes nearby and other signals. Now a study of the volcano’s lava confirms that molten rock within Earth’s crust was rising upward about 70 days before the eruption in late November 2022. The geologists warned residents on Hawaii’s Big Island and there were no casualties. The research was published Tuesday in Nature Communications.

