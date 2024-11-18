Amazon and Elon Musk’s SpaceX challenge labor agency’s constitutionality in federal court

Attorneys for Amazon and Elon Musk’s SpaceX have argued in a federal appeals court that the National Labor Relations Board’s structure is unconstitutional. The two companies are advancing a legal fight that may last into the Trump administration where Musk is expected to oversee bureaucratic cost-cutting. A panel of three judges at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans heard separate oral arguments in SpaceX and Amazon lawsuits on Monday. The two companies initiated the cases after the labor agency filed complaints against them in disputes about workers’ rights and union organizing. A ruling in favor of the companies could immensely diminish or paralyze the nearly century-old NLRB.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.