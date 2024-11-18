Democrat keeps slight lead for North Carolina Supreme Court as counties finish count

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The final counts by counties are about over and a Democratic incumbent on North Carolina’s Supreme Court has an ever-slight lead over a Republican challenger. Associate Justice Allison Riggs had trailed on election night by roughly 10,000 votes to Jefferson Griffin. But that margin dwindled last week as provisional and absentee ballots were considered. Riggs overtook Griffin and led by fewer than 100 votes late Monday. Griffin can request a recount by Tuesday. A handful of legislative districts also remained close, including a state House race that if the margin holds for the Democrat would end the veto-proof majority that Republicans have held within the General Assembly.

