A new chancellor is elected for Oxford University’s 800-year-old post

LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. Conservative Party leader William Hague has been elected chancellor of Oxford University, one of the most prestigious positions in British academia. Hague was elected Wednesday in an online vote by staff and alumni of the 800-year-old university. He will replace Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong, who has held the post since 2003. The university said Hague will be inaugurated early next year and will serve a 10-year term. The chancellor is the university’s titular head and presides over key ceremonies, including the election of the vice-chancellor, the university’s day-to-day leader. Hague said being elected chancellor was “the greatest honor of my life.”

