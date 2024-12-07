Do weighted blankets help you sleep better? Here’s what to know

NEW YORK (AP) — Weighted blankets are a popular choice to warm up in cold weather, but research on their effectiveness is limited. Such blankets come with extra heft in the form of glass beads, pellets or cotton. They’re also more expensive than regular blankets. Scientists think the added pressure could calm the brain’s fight-or-flight response or signal the brain to produce what’s called the love hormone. There isn’t a ton of research on whether weighted blankets actually work, and the studies that do exist are on small groups. Experts say there’s no harm in giving them a try if you’re willing to splurge.

