Mass evacuation of Philippine villages underway after a brief but major volcanic eruption

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — About 87,000 people are being evacuated in a central Philippine region after a volcano erupted with a huge plume of ash and superhot streams of gas and debris hurtling down its slopes. The eruption Monday of Mount Kanlaon on central Negros island did not cause any immediate casualties, but the alert level was raised one level, indicating further and more explosive eruptions may occur. Volcanic ash fell over a wide area, nine flights were canceled or diverted, schools were closed and a nighttime curfew was imposed in the most vulnerable areas. Mass evacuations were being carried out urgently in towns and villages nearest the volcano’s western and southern slopes.

