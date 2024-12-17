Car crashes in foggy weather injure 33 people and force bridge near New Orleans to close for hours

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Several people in southeast Louisiana have been injured after foggy conditions contributed to several car crashes that forced the closure of the 24-mile-long bridge connecting the south and north shores of Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain. Carlton Dufrechou, the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway’s general manager, says both spans of the bridge were closed just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. By 5 p.m., both spans had reopened. Local news outlets report that 33 people were taken to area hospitals with injuries. There were no fatalities. Dufrechou said a fast-developing morning fog was likely a contributing factor in the accidents.

