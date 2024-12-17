Pharrell Williams is being named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador

PARIS (AP) — Pop star and fashion designer Pharrell Williams is being named UNESCO’s goodwill ambassador for artistic education and entrepreneurship on Tuesday in Paris. It continues his cultural dominance of the French capital as Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director and performer at Notre Dame Cathedral’s reopening earlier this month. The role of goodwill ambassador for the Paris-based U.N. cultural agency involves promoting its initiatives that include protecting Indigenous cultures, advancing education and health care for women and raising awareness about genocide prevention. Williams is American, and his selection as goodwill ambassador also may be highlighting the readmission of the United States to UNESCO last year.

