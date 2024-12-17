Son-in-law of top foe of Venezuela’s president sentenced to 30 months on money laundering charge

MIAMI (AP) — The son-in-law of a prominent Venezuelan opposition leader has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for his role in a vast bribery conspiracy to siphon $1.2 billion from the state-owned oil company, some of which allegedly landed into accounts controlled by President Nicolás Maduro’s stepsons. Fernando Vuteff, 53, was arrested on a U.S. warrant in 2022 in Switzerland. The Argentine asset manager is the son-in-law of former Caracas Mayor Antonio Ledezma, a fierce Maduro opponent. He was charged in Miami federal court with laundering bribes and illicit proceeds from a fake foreign currency exchange scheme involving senior Venezuelan officials.

