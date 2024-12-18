Oklahoma prepares to perform the nation’s 25th and final execution of 2024

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is preparing to execute a man who killed a 10-year-old girl in 2006. Kevin Ray Underwood is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Thursday, his 45th birthday, at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. The execution would be the nation’s 25th and final execution of 2024. Underwood was sentenced to die for killing Jamie Rose Bolin in 2006 as part of a cannibalistic fantasy. Underwood admitted to luring Jamie into his apartment and beating her over the head with a cutting board before suffocating her. Underwood told investigators that he nearly beheaded the girl in his bathtub before abandoning his plans to eat her.

