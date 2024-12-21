China says US is ‘playing with fire’ after latest military aid for Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government is protesting the latest American announcements of military sales and assistance to Taiwan, warning the United States that it is “playing with fire.” A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement on Sunday urged the U.S. to stop arming Taiwan and stop what it called “dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.” U.S. President Joe Biden authorized on Saturday the provision of up to $571 million in Defense Department material and services and in military education and training for Taiwan. Separately, the Defense Department said Friday that $295 million in military sales had been approved.

