Scholz calls on Germans to unite in solidarity in a new year despite many crises

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on Germany’s 84 million residents to stick together despite the many global crises and wars, the country’s ailing economy and a deadly Christmas market attack. Scholz said a prerecorded New Year’s address that “strength comes from solidarity. And we are a country that sticks together.” He said Germany was stunned by the inhumane act in the eastern city of Magdeburg, where five were killed and more than 200 injured when a Saudi doctor drove his car into a crowd. He was arrested on murder charges. Scholz said such attacks and other crises should not lead to division among Germans.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.