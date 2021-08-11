Game officials offer $1,000 for tips on illegal deer kill

AP Nevada

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Wildlife officials are requesting the public’s assistance in investigating a deer that was killed and left in a residential neighborhood near the South Fork Reservoir in northeastern Nevada. State Game Warden Lieutenant Buck Tingle said conservation officials were called by a resident reporting a dead mule deer buck in their yard and believe it was killed illegally on July 31. Game wardens are offering an $1,000 reward for tips that lead to a conviction and ask witnesses to call the “Operation Game Thief” hotline at (800) 992-3030 or report information on the Nevada Department of Wildlife’s mobile application.