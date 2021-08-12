11-month probe nabs 9 suspects in Reno-Sparks drug bust

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Local law officers and federal drug agents have arrested nine suspects as part of an 11-month investigation in northern Nevada. They say they have successfully dismantled a drug-trafficking organization that was selling heroin and methamphetamine in the Reno-Sparks area. The Washoe County Sheriff’s office said Thursday detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit with assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration and K-9 units executed search warrants at three separate locations on July 27 and arrested five of the suspects. A total of nine people were arrested as part of the probe that involved the seizure of multiple vehicles and a large sum of money in addition to trafficking levels of narcotics.