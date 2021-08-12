District attorney in Vegas announces bid for 2022 reelection

AP Nevada

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The top local prosecutor in Las Vegas says he’ll seek reelection in 2022. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson pointed Thursday to changes he has made since he was appointed in 2012. Among them are criminal prosecution and incarceration diversion programs and a Conviction Integrity Unit that reviews inmates’ claims of innocence. He entered the job promising to limit death penalty prosecutions to the most serious cases. He’s now pushing for a man convicted of killing four people to become the first person executed in Nevada in 15 years. Democratic former state lawmaker Ozzie Fumo, a death penalty opponent, says he’s considering a bid to challenge Wolfson.