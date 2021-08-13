1 dead, six others injured in Las Vegas shooting

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who opened fire on a crowd of young people gathered in a Las Vegas parking lot and wounded six of them is dead after an unidentified person fired back. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened in a parking lot of a business just east of McCarran International Airport just after midnight Friday. A police statement said a group of older teenagers were loitering and drinking when an argument broke out and a male went and got a gun from a vehicle. He opened fire into the crowd, injuring six teenagers. Someone shot back and hit the shooter.