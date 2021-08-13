Officials: Agreement ending 10-day Reno transit bus strike

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officials says the 10-day transit bus strike in the Reno area is ending with an agreement reached late Thursday night. Teamsters Local 533 President Gary Watson said the union and Keolis Transit reached an agreement on health care, and Regional Transportation Commission Chair Neoma Jardon thanked the sides ”for coming together for the greater good of our community.” The strike began Aug. 3 when over 200 bus drivers walked out on the job and began picketing. Drivers are supposed to return to work by Saturday though they can return Friday and begin driving routes again.