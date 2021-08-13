Zion weighing reservation system for famous cliffside hike

AP Nevada

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zion National Park may soon require reservations to hike one of its most famous trails. The Angel’s Landing hike is a narrow trail perched on the edge of a red-rock cliff in southern Utah. It is one of the most sought-after destinations in a park that’s seen breakneck growth in visitation over the last decade. The crowding is especially worrisome in the narrow spaces. If approved, the new permit system would require people to be chosen via an online lottery and then pay a usage fee. Park officials say it would make people safer and ease stresses on the environment.