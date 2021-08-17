Fire smoke blanketing northern Nevada delays school starts

AP Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Washoe County School District on Tuesday morning pushed back start times two hours due to weather conditions as smoke from wildfires across the California border blanketed the Reno-Sparks area. The district said winds forecasted by the National Weather Service would push enough of the smoke out of the region to hold in-person classes and pick students up at their assigned bus stops two hours after scheduled. Smoke from California’s blazes has shrouded northern Nevada on and off for weeks, blowing particulate matter in the air that federal regulators say is unhealthy to breath for extended periods of time.