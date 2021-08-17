Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city

AP Nevada

By TERENCE CHEA, ETHAN SWOPE and JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are facing dangerously windy weather as they struggle to keep the nation’s largest wildfire from moving toward a Northern California county seat, while a small forest town has been gutted by another inferno. Forecasters have issued red flag warnings of critical fire conditions for most of Tuesday in the area of the month-old Dixie Fire. Authorities say the fire is only about 8 miles from Susanville, home to about 18,000 people. To the south, the Caldor Fire has left few homes standing in the town of Grizzly Flats, which has a population of about 1,200.