Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall to resign to take DC position

AP Nevada

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall is resigning from her position to take a position in President Joe Biden’s administration. The Lieutenant Governor said on Thursday that she had accepted a position as Senior Advisor to Governors in the federal Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. She plans to continue serving as Lieutenant Governor until late fall. The announcement, first reported by the Nevada Independent, allows Gov. Steve Sisolak to appoint a new Lieutenant Governor to serve until the 2022 election or leave the position vacant. During her three-year tenure, Marshall has worked on small business initiatives, encourage residents to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census and chaired the state tourism commission.