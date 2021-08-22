Judge says woman accused in 2 deaths incompetent for trial

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Clark County judge has found a woman accused of killing her husband in 2005 and a former college professor five years ago is incompetent to stand trial. Rita Colon was ordered Friday to be held at a state-run maximum-security psychiatric facility until doctors determine she is fit to stand trial. The 46-year-old fled to Peru after the death of former University of Nevada, Las Vegas, professor Leroy Pelton. He was 77 when he was found dead in his Henderson home of stab wounds. After Colon was charged with Pelton’s death, her former brother-in-law called police about her first husband’s death and she was charged with killing him too. She has pleaded not guilty.