Arizona man hiking Grand Canyon National Park goes missing

AP Nevada

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an Arizona man reported missing while on a hike in Grand Canyon National Park. Park officials say the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of two overdue hikers on the Hermit Trail early Monday. Several hours later, one overdue hiker reached the trailhead without incident but the other hiker did not. Authorities say 48-year-old Arturo Hernandez of Surprise was last seen east of Hermit Creek Camp on the Tonto Trail around 11 a.m. Sunday. Park rangers hiked the Hermit Trail and did an aerial search Monday, but were unable to locate Hernandez. Tuesday’s search involved six ground teams and a National Park Service helicopter and was focused on areas near the Hermit and Tonto trails and the Monument Creek drainage.