Louisiana land casino delayed by hurricane to open fall 2022

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A southwest Louisiana riverboat casino that was damaged by a hurricane last year will be replaced next year by a land casino with a new name. News agencies report that construction should be complete next fall at the Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles. The casino’s name change results from owner Eldorado Resorts’ buyout of and name change to Caesars Entertainment. The Isle of Capri Lake Charles had received state permission in December 2019 to move from its permanently moored riverboat to land. It had been scheduled to open on land in May. Then, last August, Hurricane Laura pushed the riverboat under a bridge and damaged the construction site.