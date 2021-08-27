Small lake in southwest Reno contaminated by algae bloom

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A small lake in southwest Reno that’s popular for recreation is contaminated by a blue-green algae bloom. The city is warning people to avoid contact with the water in Virginia Lake. City officials say the algae bloom promotes the growth of toxins that can be hazardous to people, pets, fish and other animals if ingested. Parks and Recreation director Jaime Schroeder attributes the algae bloom to poor circulation in the lake and high phosphorous levels. The city says it can’t bring in water because none is entering from a nearby ditch via the Truckee River. An ongoing drought has reduced the river’s flow.