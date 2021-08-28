Cooling stations open in Vegas as forecasters warn of heat

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have opened cooling stations in metro Las Vegas this weekend due to a heat wave expected to produce highs of 110 degrees. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning into Monday evening. Officials said at least 10 cooling stations were to be open Saturday and Sunday in recreation centers and other sites. The weather service said extreme heat will “significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,” especially for those working or participating in outdoor activities.” It urged people to take extra precautions like avoiding strenuous activities during the day and be vigilant in knowing the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.