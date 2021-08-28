Nevada K-12 schools get $1.58 billion in pandemic aid

AP Nevada

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — An enormous windfall of federal pandemic aid for schools presents Nevada with a rare opportunity to address shortcomings that teachers, parents and lawmakers have lamented for years. The state will receive $1.58 billion in total, an Associated Press analysis of funds granted to nearly every school district in the country found. The majority will go to Clark County School District, the state’s largest and historically most cash-strapped district. will receive $1.26 billion, or $3,796 per student. Districts must submit spending plans to the state next month that outline how funds will meet priorities including closing opportunity gaps, expanding access to technology, and enabling distance learning.