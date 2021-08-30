2 dead after car slams into big rig on Vegas-area freeway

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two people died and northbound lanes of busy Interstate 15 were closed for several hours after a car slammed into the back of a big rig truck south of Las Vegas. Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ashlee Wellman says the driver of the Honda Accord died at the scene and her passenger was pronounced dead at University Medical Center after the 7 a.m. Monday crash near the town of Jean. Speed appeared to be a factor in the crash, which broke the rear axle of the of the trailer and forced the closure of the interstate until after noon. The male driver of the semi wasn’t injured.