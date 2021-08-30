FEMA team from Vegas heads to Louisiana for hurricane relief

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An urban search and rescue team from the Las Vegas area has been sent to Louisiana to help amid flooding and damage from Hurricane Ida. A Clark County spokesman said members of the regional Federal Emergency Management Agency unit known as Nevada Task Force 1 departed Sunday for a 24-hour drive to the Baton Rouge area. Clark County fire Chief John Steinbeck told the Las Vegas Review-Journal the 38 team members might conduct water rescues, help with evacuations, clear debris or be pressed into service for humanitarian assistance. The assignment is expected to last up to two weeks. The unit is one of 28 FEMA task forces around the nation.