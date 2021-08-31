Police: Man arrested after bomb hoax at Trump hotel in Vegas

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a man was arrested as the suspect in an apparent bomb hoax at the Trump International Hotel just off the Las Vegas Strip. Capt. Dori Koren said Tuesday that a hotel service desk was cleared and bomb technicians were called about 1 p.m. after a man left a suitcase and a duffel bag, declared there was a bomb in the building, and departed in a taxi. Koren says the hotel also received two telephone bomb threats. The hotel wasn’t evacuated, but entrances to a nearby shopping mall and the road past the scene were blocked during an investigation that took about three hours. Koren says no hazardous materials were found. The suspect wasn’t immediately identified.