Michigan man held in bomb hoax at Trump hotel in Las Vegas

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An arrest report says a 44-year-old Michigan man accused of creating a bomb hoax at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas told investigators he wanted to send a message that former Republican President Donald Trump had messed up his life. Dandre Lundy remained jailed Wednesday following his arrest Tuesday at a budget motel not far from the Trump building near the Strip. Police said a suitcase and duffel bag that Lundy allegedly left did not contain anything hazardous. Lundy told police he put a Bible, a rock, a $1 bill and handwritten “scriptures” in the suitcase. A deputy public defender who represented Lundy on Wednesday did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Lundy’s behalf.