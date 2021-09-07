Laxalt hints at legal fights ahead of 2022 US Senate race

AP Nevada

By SAM METZ

Associated Press/Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican Adam Laxalt is raising fears of voter fraud and talking about preemptively mounting legal challenges more than 14 months before the 2022 midterm elections. Laxalt, who is running in Nevada’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, is one of many GOP candidates that remain committed to the false narrative that the last election was stolen. During a radio interview, Laxalt attributed Republicans’ failure to combat election fraud to filing lawsuits too late in the cycle. Laxalt, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has said the November 2020 election was “rigged,” but courts and election officials in Nevada repeatedly defended the vote as secure, accurate and fair.