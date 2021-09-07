Renegade Burning Man festival in Nevada desert winds down

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say most of the thousands of people who showed up for a “renegade” Burning Man festival are leaving the Black Rock Desert area. Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen told the Reno Gazette-Journal that he estimates at least 15,000 people came to the unofficial event. He said visitors had to contend with high temperatures, little shade and smoke from wildfires. One man was hospitalized after falling 50 feet while parasailing. There were three arrests including for driving while intoxicated and assault with a deadly weapon. The actual Burning Man was canceled by organizers for a second straight year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.