Nevada Supreme Court takes up public employee-lawmakers case

AP Nevada

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court is considering a thorny question in a state where the part-time Legislature meets every two years and many lawmakers hold full-time jobs other than their elected positions: Should a person who makes the law also enforce the law? Justices made no immediate decision Thursday after oral arguments in a case focusing on the prosecutorial work of a deputy Clark County district attorney who is an elected state senator. The high court is being asked to reverse a ruling by a former judge in Las Vegas throwing out the convictions of two people last year because of the lawmaker’s dual roles. Chief Justice James Hardesty indicated during questioning that he was troubled that key questions in the case haven’t been litigated in a lower court.