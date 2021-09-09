Northern Nevada wild-horse roundup aims to move 600 animals

AP Nevada

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP) — Federal officials hope to catch and put up for sale or adoption about 600 wild horses roaming on about a 440-square-mile management area in north-central Nevada. The wild-horse roundup announced by the Bureau of Land Management on Thursday is set to run for up to 15 days starting next week. It will take place on the Jackson Mountains Herd Management Area about 60 miles west of Winnemucca in Humboldt County. The roundup is needed because the area can only maintain fewer than 220 horses and was estimated to hold about 848 animals before this spring’s foaling season.