Advocates, 2 women sue in bid to close Nevada legal brothels

AP Nevada

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A national advocacy group and a Nevada lawyer have filed a sweeping federal lawsuit aimed at convincing a judge the nation’s only legal brothels are dens of illegal sex trafficking and unconstitutional slavery. The case filed Friday in Las Vegas by the National Center on Sexual Exploitation names the governor, state attorney general and city and county officials as defendants as well as a Nye County brothel and hip-hop music figure Jamal “Mally Mall” Rashid who is currently incarcerated. Representatives for state and local officials as well as the brothel and Rashid declined to comment or did not immediately respond to messages.