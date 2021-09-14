School board member who moved out of Washoe district resigns

AP Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A member of the Washoe County School Board has resigned after she recently realized she no longer lives in the district she was elected to represent. Board trustee Jacqueline Calvert announced her resignation Tuesday effective immediately. She said in a statement she wasn’t aware when she recently moved from her home that her new residence was outside the district covering Reno and Sparks. She regretted her error and felt it would be best to resign so the district can move forward with its important work. Calvert was elected in 2018 to represent District F. The district includes 54 schools on the east side of Washoe County.