Henderson launches saturation patrols to reduce water waste

AP Nevada

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — You can call it a saturation effort. The city of Henderson and Las Vegas Valley Water District are joining forces for enforcement patrols Wednesday and Thursday to identify water wasters in suburban southern Nevada. Officials tell KTNV-TV they’re looking in residential and commercial areas for excessive water use and to make sure people are following watering schedules that changed Sept. 1. Officials say water conservation is more crucial after the first-ever Colorado River water shortage declaration was triggered in August due to climate change, drought and high demand. Watering is now limited throughout southern Nevada to no more than three days per week based on a property owner’s regional assignment. Sunday watering is prohibited.