Official: Airport TSA snag for new Nevada DMV cards fixed

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles says newly designed state driver’s licenses should no longer cause security snags at airports in most of the U.S. A DMV spokesman said Tuesday the state’s license vendor assured officials TSA bar code scanners at airports in most of the country had been updated and those in the eastern U.S. were being updated this week. The problem cropped up after Nevada began issuing licenses with the new design in July. The TSA said agents were manually inspecting licenses because automated scanning systems wouldn’t read the bar code and that the process was taking extra time.