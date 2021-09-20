Court order sought to end mask mandate in Vegas-area schools

AP Nevada

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Parents of students in the Las Vegas area challenging Nevada’s COVID-19 mask mandate are seeking an emergency court order allowing children to attend school without masks. The lawsuit was filed last month against Gov. Steve Sisolak, Attorney General Aaron Ford and the Clark County School District. The request for an emergency order was filed Monday in federal court in Las Vegas. It says the district’s current policy requiring masks for in-person instruction in school regardless of vaccination status is causing “massive” emotional harm and psychological distress to students who must wear them six to eight hours a day.