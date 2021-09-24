Connecticut officer killed in Las Vegas crash laid to rest

AP Nevada

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A 35-year-old Connecticut police officer killed when his colleague and friend crashed a car in Las Vegas has been laid to rest and was remembered as a dedicated and respected cop. Funeral and burial services were held Friday for New Haven officer Joshua Castellano. Dozens of police officers joined family and friends for the funeral at St. Mary Parish in New Haven. Castellano was killed in the Sept. 17 crash while vacationing with other officers in Las Vegas. Fellow Officer Robert Ferraro was charged with felony driving under the influence. Police say Ferraro, two other New Haven officers and two women who were also in the car suffered minor injuries.