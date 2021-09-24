Nick Diaz returns at UFC 266, still angry and conflicted

AP Nevada

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick Diaz is a 38-year-old mixed martial artist who hasn’t competed in nearly seven years and hasn’t won a fight in a decade. He is also the biggest star on the card and the most compelling reason to watch UFC 266. The charismatic MMA icon has decided to return to the cage for the first time since January 2015 even though he doesn’t want to fight anymore. He will face Robbie Lawler in a rematch of their famed 2004 bout. Diaz is publicly conflicted about his return to a sport that he clearly doesn’t love but he has a newfound appreciation for his fans’ love.