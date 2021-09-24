Vegas, Reno health officials: Vaccine boosters coming soon

AP Nevada

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Top Nevada health administrators say they expect COVID-19 booster shots will become widely available by the end of next week for residents who received Pfizer vaccines. Southern Nevada Health District chief Dr. Fermin Leguen on Friday cited guidance from federal health officials and said he was awaiting direction from state officials. In the Reno-Sparks area, where hospital staffing has been a concern, Washoe County health chief Kevin Dick said this week he didn’t foresee trouble meeting demand for Pfizer shots. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed extra doses for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans who received two Pfizer shots. Boosters haven’t been approved yet for people who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.