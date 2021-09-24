Washington woman sought in Las Vegas found at casino mall

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a Native American woman from northwestern Washington state was found safe, nearly three weeks after her fiancé and friends reported her missing while on vacation. Court records show that Reatha May Finkbonner of Bellingham had been arrested on felony drug charges Sept. 1 in Las Vegas, and she was released without bond the next day pending a Sept. 30 court appearance. Her family filed missing person reports with Lummi Nation and Las Vegas police after her fiancé and friends missed four Facebook Messenger contacts from her on Sept. 3. Police said Friday that after Finkbonner was located late Thursday at the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall she was offered assistance and her family was notified.