With 2nd fatality, BASE jumpers urged to pick another spot

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — U.S. Forest Service officials are asking BASE jumpers to find safer locations to engage in the extreme sport than a northern Nevada canyon where a second man has died in recent months. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old David W. Wessels of Las Vegas died Tuesday after jumping from a cliff at Lamoille Canyon and striking rocks at the bottom. Another man died June 12 at the same location as Wessels, who was wearing a wingsuit and a parachute. Forest Service officials said Lamoille Canyon is difficult for safe jumping because of unpredictable weather and short distances to maneuver.