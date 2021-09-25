2 killed in fiery crash after vehicle goes off scenic road

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed Saturday in a fiery crash when their vehicle went off a popular scenic drive in a conservation area on the western outskirts of metro Las Vegas, Police said evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated the vehicle was going too fast on the Red Rock Canyon scenic drive and the driver “failed to negotiate a gradual turn to to the right.” According to a police statement, the vehicle went off the road and hit small boulders in the desert before going down a gully, overturning and catching fire. No identities were released.