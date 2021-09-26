Las Vegas police: 2 Massachusetts men die in rollover crash

AP Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say two Massachusetts men have died in a fiery crash at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Las Vegas Metro Police say the victims were a 34-year-old man from Chicopee and a 33-year-old man from Springfield, but their names haven’t been released yet. Police were called shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday about an injury crash involving a three-wheeled vehicle. Investigators believe the driver was speeding through a curve when he struck small boulders along the road of the scenic loop. The vehicle then rolled off the road into a gully and caught fire. Police say the driver and passenger were trapped inside the three-wheeled vehicle and died.