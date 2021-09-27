Ely to have first recreational trail building school in US

AP Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada will be home to the nation’s first ever school on building recreational trails. The Nevada Appeal reported Monday that the Great Basin Institute has been awarded a $160,000 federal grant to establish a professional recreational trail building school. The funds come from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The proposed school will be in Ely. The hope is to draw outdoor recreation professionals from all over the U.S. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto praised the idea of the school. She says it will enhance Nevada’s reputation as an outdoor recreation destination, create more jobs and give students practical experience.