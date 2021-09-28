Man who admitted killing Nevada trooper gets life in prison

AP Nevada

ELY, Nev. (AP) — A 67-year-old Nevada man with acknowledged bipolar disorder has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for ambushing and killing a veteran highway patrol sergeant on a remote state highway in March 2020. John Dabritz avoided a death penalty trial when he pleaded guilty in July to guilty but mentally ill in the death of decorated highway patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that White Pine County District Judge Steve Dobrescu told Dabritz at sentencing on Tuesday the shooting was “haunting” and “pure evil.” Prosecutor James Beecher had said he agreed to let Dabritz avoid trial to provide closure for Jenkins’ family without protracted appeals having to relive the incident.